Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

8/6/2020

August 13, 2020

Related Articles

June 14, 2012

PHOTOS: CVU baseball state champs

Observer photos by Shane Bufano The CVU baseball team defeated BFA St. Albans 5-0 on Saturday, winning the second championship in the school’s history.
Read More
Archive
March 23, 2017

Guest Column: Extend the right to a free press to Vermont student journalists

By Robbie Maher In the midst of the Trump administration, the rights of a free press are questioned daily in tweets and from the podium in the White House briefing room.
Read More
November 30, 2017

Vigil to end gun violence set for Dec. 14 in village

Williston members of Gun Sense Vermont invite community members to the steps of the Old Brick Church in Williston Village to join peace activists from around the country in marking the fifth anniversa
Read More

Comment here