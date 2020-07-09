Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

7/2/2020

July 9, 2020

Related Articles

January 19, 2017

Redhawks take to the air to win against Colchester

Observer photos by Al Frey
Read More
December 10, 2015

Gingerbread construction at the library

 Many families participated in the decorating and assembly of the holiday treats.
Read More
November 24, 2010

Practices open Monday for CVU winter sports

Nov. 24, 2010 Tryouts begin Monday at Champlain Valley Union High for winter sports programs. The schedule is unusually late this season, with opening practice day following the Thanksgiving holiday f
Read More

Comment here