September 15, 2018

WFD remembers fallen heroes

September 13, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

Observer courtesy photos by Al Frey
Williston Fire Department hosted a remembrance ceremony on Tuesday.

A memorial to 9-11’s fallen heroes.

Williston Fire Department Captain Gerry rings the bell in honor of the fallen heros at WFD’s 9-11 remembrance service.

