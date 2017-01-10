50+ Expo set for loads of fun at Sheraton

By

Baby Boomers, seniors and all ages will enjoy a day of fun and learning at this year’s 50-Plus Expo, coming up on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the Expo’s 22nd year, and planners are set to take over the Sheraton-Burlington Hotel and Conference Center with more than 90 exhibit booths, giveaways, free food samples, a dance party, a photo booth, a concert and a musical revue, as well as a silent auction to benefit Age Well.

The event is presented by Vermont Maturity Magazine, which is co-owned by Williston Observer’s publishing company.

A bounty of seminars and workshops will also take place, covering everything from health and wellness, to food, money and travel. Art demonstrations will be happening, and Lyric Theater’s set to entertain with a musical revue called “Everything Old is New Again.”

Live music fans won’t want to miss when the Starline Rhythm Boys, a rockabilly and honky-tonk group “in the old-school drummerless way” take the stage of the Emerald Ballroom at 12 p.m. The band won last year’s Seven Daysies award in the “Best American Artist or Group.” For a schedule of all the performers, visit vermontmaturity.com/expo. If dancing is more your thing, make sure to hit the dance party, hosted by DJ Charlie Rice.

Tickets cost $5 at the door, or $4 in advance and can be purchased online. Ticket price is all-inclusive, except for food concessions that will be for sale by the Sheraton. The event is handicap accessible and includes free parking.

For more information visit vermontmaturity.com/expo (802)-872-9000 x118, or email vermontmaturity@aol.com.