By

By Megan Rexford

Grade 7

I am adventurous and athletic.

I wonder what is out in the world.

I hear people shouting my name as I step out onto the ice.

I see my team and coach enter the rink.

I want to explore the world. I am adventurous and athletic.

I pretend to be Michael Phelps.

I feel the cold water on my body as I hop into the pool.

I touch the block as I get ready to dive into the water.

I worry about letting my team down.

I cry about bad things that could happen.

I am adventurous and athletic.

I understand that life is hard.

I say that you have to keep on moving forward.

I dream that someday I will be an Olympian.

I try to win.

I hope that I will win the gold.

I am adventurous and athletic.