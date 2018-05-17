By Megan Rexford
Grade 7
I am adventurous and athletic.
I wonder what is out in the world.
I hear people shouting my name as I step out onto the ice.
I see my team and coach enter the rink.
I want to explore the world. I am adventurous and athletic.
I pretend to be Michael Phelps.
I feel the cold water on my body as I hop into the pool.
I touch the block as I get ready to dive into the water.
I worry about letting my team down.
I cry about bad things that could happen.
I am adventurous and athletic.
I understand that life is hard.
I say that you have to keep on moving forward.
I dream that someday I will be an Olympian.
I try to win.
I hope that I will win the gold.
I am adventurous and athletic.
