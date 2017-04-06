By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection search platform connects you to hundreds of volunteer needs with local nonprofits. . Visit unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com for more information, or contact the United Way at volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or 860-1677.

HALF MARATHON

RunVermont is gearing up for its April 8 Half Marathon from Airport Park in Colchester to Switchback Brewing in Burlington. Many volunteer opportunities are available, and volunteers will receive complimentary food and drink ticks. Contact Chuck Spear at 863-8412 or email volunteer@runvermont.org.

BOOKMOBILE

Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile is looking for volunteers for two upcoming events in Swanton: At Big Rig Day, a special Bookmobile event, there will be tons of trucks in the Swanton Municipal Building lot, and volunteers are needed to hand out stickers and sell tickets to upcoming fundraisers, facilitate a scavenger hunt, direct people to and from the elementary school activities and pick up coffee for truck drivers. April 8, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Taco Party Fundraiser will take place April 22 from 2-5 p.m. There will be lots of food, fun, prizes and more and volunteers can sell tickets, direct people through the food line, staff activities, set up games, etc. Contact Deb Grennon at 868-5077 or email fgibookmobile@yahoo.com.

SPRING IS COMING

The Burlington Dismas House is looking for volunteers to help prepare for its annual May plant sale. Volunteers are needed to help dig and transplant plants on Tuesdays and Fridays for three-hour shifts (9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m.). This is a great springtime group project. Contact Zoe at 658-0381 or email zoe@dismasofvermont.org

MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver hot, nutritious meals to homebound elders and visit with recipients to be sure that all is well. Drivers pick up food at a central location and deliver it to locations along assigned routes.

Age Well is looking for drivers specifically in Milton, Swanton, Highgate and Vergennes. They cover other sites throughout Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Contact Erica Marks at 865-0360 or email emarks@agewellvt.org.

The City of Winooski is looking for drivers for local Winooski routes. Contact Barb Pitfidio at 655-6425 or email seniorcenter@winooskivt.org

Essex Meals on Wheels is looking for drivers in Colchester, Essex, Jericho, Underhill and Williston. Contact Karen Hershberg at 878-7681 or email karenhershberg@myfairpoint.ne

‘TWICE IS NICE’

Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Twice is Nice thrift shop needs volunteers to help run the shop and educate the public about its mission to respond to the needs of Hinesburg residents. Training provided. Contact Rachel Kring at 482-4946 or email hinesburgfof@gmail.com.