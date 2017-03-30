U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gives his opening remarks prior to the concert featuring Vermont School Choruses at CVU in the evening of March 26th. Senator Sanders entertained questions from his constituents concering the arts and education in a Town Meeting format prior to the concert.
Carl Recchia directs the Champlain Valley Union High School chorus after a Town Hall Meeting and remarks by Senator Bernie Sanders on the role of the arts in education at CVU on March 25th.
CVU’s Carl Recchia directs the combined school choruses in “These Green Mountains” as a finale to a Town Hall Meeting and remarks by Senator Bernie Sanders on the role of the arts in education at CVU on March 25th.
Senator Bernie Sanders thanks the assembled school choruses and the audience for attending the third annual Town Meeting on the Arts at CVU on the evening of March 25th.
