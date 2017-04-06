3D model places second in statewide history contest

By

The Williston Central School 3D Vermont Team placed second in the annual town history 3D competition at Vermont Technical College in Randolph in March.

High school and middle school students from around the state are challenged to work in teams to research and create 3D models of historical buildings in their area. In the process they uncover and document the history of buildings and create a multimedia presentation to accompany their printed 3D models.

The WCS team selected the historic Catamount Family Outdoor Center to research and model for the competition.

Team members pictured, from left to right front row, are Addison Urch, Addison Hunter,​​ Julia Lamorey and Ananya Rohatgi. Other team members include Joshua Perkins, Ethan Varricchione, Tyler Davis, Matt Zych, Colin Zouck and Peyton Jones

Team advisors are Ellen Arapakos and Aron Merrill.

More information is available at www.3dvermont.org.